Jammu,
UPDATED: May 10, 2021, 1:25 AM

Report on DRWs' regularisation fake: Govt

Jammu,
UPDATED: May 10, 2021, 1:25 AM
The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has taken serious note of the fake letter regarding SRO-64 DRWs’ regularization being circulated over various social media platforms. The Chief Secretary Office clarified that the content of the letter is fake and devoid of official endorsement. The perpetrators of fake news and misinformation were warned of the strict legal action against the false personation and dissemination of false information which are punishable under the provisions of IPC and Information Technology Act, 2000 with imprisonment and fine.

