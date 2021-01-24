Republic Day celebrations|Multi-layered security apparatus put in place in Jammu and Kashmir

Taking no chance of any untoward incident, a multi-layered security apparatus has been put in place to ensure peaceful Republic Day celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The tight security arrangements have been put in place in Jammu as well as Kashmir divisions.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha will take the salute at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu, the main venue of the Republic Day function on January 26 in the UT, officials said. At Srinagar, Advisor to Lt Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan is scheduled to take salute at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium.

A senior police official from Jammu zone told Greater Kashmir that Jammu has been divided into different sectors and zones for security purpose and adequate deployment has been made across. “Anti-sabotage checks are going on at the venue, besides searches in its peripheral areas,” the official said, adding that patrolling is going round the clock. “Besides human intelligence, technical surveillance has also been pressed into, to monitor the movement of people in Jammu city and peripheral areas.”

In addition to the deployment, he said police and other security forces are using technology for aerial surveillance to thwart any attempt by subversive elements to disrupt the Republic Day celebrations. “All vulnerable pockets are under tight vigil,” the senior officer said.

He said that round-the-clock foot patrolling is being conducted in areas along borders, and additional check posts have also been set up on the Jammu-Pathankot and Jammu-Srinagar national highways.

The checking of hotels and lodges is being done on a regular basis and joint check points have been established at select places in border areas so that inimical elements trying to sneak in the city are intercepted in border area, he said.

In Srinagar and other districts of Kashmir, additional security forces personnel have been deployed to thwart any attempt of disruption. Police have also started frisking passengers and checking vehicles entering the city at Parimpora, Athwajan and on the Bypass road. “Security apparatus are in place to thwart any untoward incident,” a senior police officer said adding that they won’t be taking any chance. “Threat is always there but there is nothing specific so far.”

Checkpoints have been erected at many places in Srinagar and frisking has been intensified.

Frisking, random searches and checking of identity cards by police and paramilitary forces were witnessed at several places in Srinagar on Sunday. Reports of similar exercises were received from other towns of Kashmir.

Parking areas at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu and Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar, have been sealed with barbed wire, and barricades erected around them.

The security forces are carrying out the thorough frisking of vehicles passing around the both the stadiums. Joint contingents of security have been deployed at high rise buildings around both the venues.