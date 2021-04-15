Reshuffle in police administration

The J&K government on Thursday effected an administrative reshuffle in the police department by ordering the transfer and posting of 19 DIG, SSP, SP rank officers.

As per an order issued by the Home Department, Abdul Jabbar IPS, DIG, Doda-Kishtwar Range has been transferred and posted as DIG, South Kashmir Range, vice Atul Kumar Goel, IPS.

Atul Kumar Goel, IPS, DIG, South Kashmir Range has been transferred and posted as DIG, Range, Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, against an available vacancy, relieving Vivek Gupta, IPS of the additional charge.

Sujit Kumar, IPS, DIG, Udhampur-Reasi Range, has been transferred and posted as DIG, North Kashmir Range, vice M Suleman Choudhary, IPS.

M Suleman Choudhary, IPS, DIG, North Kashmir Range has been transferred and posted as DIG, Udhampur-Reasi Range, vice Sujit Kumar, IPS.

Udayabhaskar Billa, IPS, awaiting orders, has been posted as DIG, Doda-Kishtwar Range, vice Abdul Jabbar, IPS.

Rahul Malik, IPS, awaiting orders, has been posted as AIG (Tech), PHQ, against a vacant post.

Shridhar Patil, IPS, awaiting orders, has been posted as SSP, CID, CI, Jammu, vice Tahir Sajad Bhat.

Amod Ashok Nagpure, IPS, awaiting orders, has been posted as SSP, CID, SB Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Mohita Sharma, IPS, upon her promotion, has been posted as SP, North Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Nikhil Borker, IPS, upon his promotion, has been posted as Additional SP Hqrs, Anantnag. He will hold the charge of the post of Additional SP, Anantnag, in addition to his duties, till further orders.

One post of equivalent rank from the overall cadre strength of the IPS has been transferred to the office of SSP, Anantnag for the purpose of drawal of salary of the officer.

Haseeb Mughal, awaiting orders, has been posted as SSP, PCR, Jammu, vice Kulbir Singh.

Haseeb ur-Rehman, awaiting orders, has been posted as CO, SDRF, 1st Bn, Srinagar, against an available vacancy. He will hold the charge of the post of Div Comdt. HG Kashmir, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Abdul Qayoom, awaiting orders, has been posted as CO, IR 9th Bn, against an available vacancy.

Rashmi Wazir, awaiting orders, has been posted as CO, Women Bn, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Rajinder Gupta, Principal PTTI Vijaypur has been transferred and posted as AIG (P&T), PHQ, against an available vacancy.

Rahul Malik, IPS, shall hold the charge of the post of Principal, PTTI, Vijaypur in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Ramesh Angral, awaiting orders has been posted as AIG (Personnel), vice Rajeshwar Singh. He will hold the charge of the post of AIG (Trainings & Policy), in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Harmeet Singh, awaiting orders, has been posted as SSP, Railways Kashmir against an available vacancy.

Khalil Poswal, awaiting orders, has been posted as CO, IR 1st Bn, against an available vacancy.

Javid Iqbal, awaiting orders, has been posted as CO, IR 17th Bn, vice Benam Tosh.

Rajeshwar Singh, Tahir Sajad Bhat, Kulbir Singh and Benam Tosh shall report to the PHQ and await further orders.