Reshuffle in police department

The Jammu and Kashmir government ordered reshuffle at the top-level in the police department, transferring and posting six IPS officers.

An order issued from the Home department reads, “In the interest of administration, six IPS officers are hereby transferred and posted with immediate effect.”

As per the order, Sulaiman Salaria, Director SKPA Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as ADGP, SHRC. “The post of IGP SHRC shall be operated at the level of ADGP till it is held by Sulaiman Salaria,” it states.

Dr S D Singh IGP (CIV), PHQ, has been transferred and posted as Director, SKPA, Udhampur.

Mukesh, Singh on his repatriation from central deputation, has been posted as IGP Crime J&K.

Syed Ahfadul Mujatab, IGP Crime J&K, has been transferred and posted as MD J&K, Police Housing Corporation.

Shailender Singh, AIG (Building), PHQ, has been transferred and posted as SSP Crime, Jammu. Besides, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, AIG (tech), shall hold the charge of the post of AIG (Buildings), PHQ in addition to his duties till further orders.