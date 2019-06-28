Residents near International Border get 3% reservation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday moved an amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act 2004 to extend 3 per cent reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to those living within 10 km of the International Border.

“This will help 3.5 lakh people living in Kathua, Samba and Jammu,” he said.

The Lok Sabha cleared the Bill by voice vote amid protests from the Congress and some opposition parties.

“Due to continuous cross-border tensions, persons living alongside the International Border suffer from socio-economic and educational backwardness,” Shah told the Lok Sabha.

He said the residents of these areas have to move to safer places due to repeated tensions and this impacted their studies as educational institutions near the border remained shut for long periods.

“Hence, it was felt important to extend the reservation benefits to persons residing in the areas adjoining the International Border on the similar lines of the persons living in areas adjoining Actual Line of Control (ALoC),” he said. Earlier, the provision of 3 per cent reservation was available only for youths living within six kilometres of the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K. Now, this provision will be applicable for people living near the International Border also.