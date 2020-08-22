Restoration of J&K's special status impossible: BJP

Alleging that “Kashmir-based” political leadership was day-dreaming to regain power to enjoy luxuries for themselves, Bharatiya Janata Party’s J&K president Ravinder Raina today said that restoration of Article 370 and 35A was impossible.

His statement came after six major political parties of J&K including Congress, National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, Peoples Conference, CPI-M and Awami National Conference reiterated the Gupkar declaration seeking restoration of pre-August 5, 2019, position of J&K.

“The Kashmir-based leaders are daydreaming as they are feeling restless to return to the corridors of powers to enjoy all luxuries for themselves and their near and dear ones,” Raina said. He was speaking at a public meeting in Kalakote in Rajouri district.

He attributed the killing of over 1 lakh people in Kashmir to the special status of J&K and alleged that these “pseudo-leaders were carrying on their duties with the hidden agenda of Pakistan.”

He compared the special status of J&K with “Wall of Hatred” while terming it a stumbling block in development of the erstwhile state. He said that the special status had become a source of militancy, separatism and spreading of Pakistan sponsored agenda in Jammu and Kashmir due to which it would not be restored. He criticized the “Kashmir based” leaders for demanding restoration of special status.

He said the West Pakistani Refugees, Gorkhas, Valmiki community, Gujjars-Bakarwals and others were earlier being discriminated against. “However, after the revocation of Article 370 and 35 (A) they enjoy freedom.”

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raina said the people have rejected the politics of National Conference, Congress, Peoples Democratic Party and Peoples Conference.