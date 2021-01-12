Restoration work going on at snail's pace

The restoration work on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Kelamorh in Ramban district is going on at snail’s pace due to which hundreds of vehicles are stranded.

Despite repeated complaints about the unplanned earth cutting, locals said the contractor company engaged by National Highway Authority of India is going haphazard widening of the road due to which the highway is getting blocked.

Officers of National Highway Authority of India and engineers from Border Roads Organization (BRO) have visited the damage site and suggested ways to restore the highway.