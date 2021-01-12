Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: January 13, 2021, 12:33 AM

Restoration work going on at snail's pace

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: January 13, 2021, 12:33 AM

The restoration work on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Kelamorh in Ramban district is going on at snail’s pace due to which hundreds of vehicles are stranded.

Despite repeated complaints about the unplanned earth cutting, locals said the contractor company engaged by National Highway Authority of India is going haphazard widening of the road due to which the highway is getting blocked.

Trending News

COVID19 vaccination drive launched across Kashmir

Healthcare workers in Baramulla receive vaccine shots; admin terms moment historic

Representational Photo

Subordinate courts in Kashmir resume work after winter vacation

Representational Photo

Extortionist module busted in Sopore: Police

Officers of National Highway Authority of India and engineers from Border Roads Organization (BRO) have visited the damage site and suggested ways to restore the highway.

Related News