Amid the continuous surge in COVID19 cases, the 72-hour long restrictions were extended for another 48 hours in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday.

With 30 more positive cases and two deaths on Saturday, the district’s case tally is now 396, among which 187 are active positive cases.

Citing the surge in COVID19 cases, especially among service providers, the restrictions were implemented by DC Bandipora in the interest of public safety, according to an order.