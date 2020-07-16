Restrictions re-imposed in Baramulla

The Baramulla district administration has re-imposed restrictions across the district for three days. The decision has been taken following a spike in COVID19 cases.

As per the order issued by Baramulla district magistrate, all shops across the district including the main town will remain closed. There will be complete restriction on the movement of public transport, including Sumo, Tavera, auto-rickshaws. Only authorised private vehicles shall be allowed within the district.

The superintendent of police, sub-district magistrates, tehsildars, executive magistrates have been directed to ensure strict implementation of the restrictions which shall remain in force for three days with effect from Friday.