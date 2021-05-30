Retd IAS officer RK Jerath passes away

R K Jerath, former Vigilance Commissioner J&K passed away at Narayana Hospital. An IAS officer of 1980 batch, R K Jerath had served as Vigilance Commissioner J&K, Commissioner Secretary GAD, Financial Commissioner Revenue, Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education & Social Welfare, besides holding other important positions in J&K.

Chief Secretary J&K, Commissioner Secretary GAD and other senior IAS and KAS officers of Jammu and Kashmir deeply condoled his demise, an official handout said.

The newly appointed Chief Secretary, A K Mehta in his condolence message said that today the Union Territory has lost a great human being and an outstanding officer. “He was an honest officer who was always dedicated towards his work.”

MK Dwivedi, Commissioner Secretary GAD, in his condolence message described the deceased as a mentor and guide to J&K cadre officers. “He will be remembered as hardworking officer with humane face,” he said.

While remembering the services of the deceased, the KAS Officers’ Association conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and stated that his untimely death is an irreparable loss to the entire fraternity.