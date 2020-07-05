Retired non-local soldiers among 7500 get domicile certificates in Jammu district

Over 7500 domicile certificates have been issued in Jammu district including to the retired army personnel of Gorkha community, West Pakistani Refugees and Valmiki community.

“We have issued 7500 domiciles from 21 Tehsil offices in Jammu district. Most among those are locals,” said Additional Commissioner Revenue, Jammu, Vikas Kumar Sharma.

Tehsildar Bahu, Rohit Sharma, said, “We are getting applications for domicile every day.”

“Around 14 West Pakistan Refugees (WPRs) have been issued domiciles in Kathua district,” said Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, OP Bhagat.

The domicile holders will now be able to apply for jobs, admissions and property in Jammu and Kashmir.

11 GORKHA COMMUNITY MEMBERS GET DOMICILES IN JAMMU:

At least 11 of Gorkha community members have received domicile certificates in Gorkha Nagar,” said Shipra Pun, wife of retired army personnel Prem Bahadur Pun. In Jammu, Gorkha Nagar is also known as Nepali Basti.

Pun’s father Hark Raj Pun had served in Maharaja Hari Singh’s personal guards known as Kashmir Rifles after he was recruited in 1922-23. Pun told the Greater Kashmir that he and his son namely Rubin Raj Pun have received their domicile certificates.

RETIRED SOLDIER TO GET DOMICILE ON MONDAY:

Retired from the JK Rifles, Subedar Shanker Singh has applied for domicile for five of his family members at Bahu Tehsil. “I have been told to come on July 6th in the office to collect the domicile,” he said.

He hoped that his children will now be able to apply for the posts advertised by the government.

“Then Prime Minister of J&K Bakshi Ghulam Mohammed had settled the Gorkha community in Jammu and he allotted three marla plots to each of the family members. We are still on this land given to us by the Government,” Singh claimed.