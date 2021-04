A bank guard on Saturday foiled a rifle-snatching bid in Imamsahib village of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A police official said that unidentified persons tried to snatch a 12-bore rifle from a security man guarding Imamsahib branch of Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Saturday afternoon. “The alert guard, however, thwarted the attempt,” said the official. He added that police immediately arrested one of the accused.