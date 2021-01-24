Rights activist files complaint in NHRC

A rights activist filed a complaint in the National Human Rights Commission against what he called the negligence of authorities that has led to the death of two Kupwara youth inside a vehicle on Srinagar–Jammu National Highway during last night, probably due to severe cold.

The two youths, who were among stranded passengers, were found dead inside a load carrier at Banihal along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway that was closed due to snowfall on Saturday.

Both the deceased, who were residents of Kralpora block of Kupwara district in northern Kashmir, were left stranded after snow around the Jawahar Tunnel forced closure of the highway early on Saturday.

Right activist Rasik Rasool in his complaint on Sunday which was received by NHRC castigated the J&K Government and demanded that “negligent public authorities” may kindly be identified so that proper action is initiated against them.

He also demanded proper relief for the next of kin of the deceased as soon as possible.

“Two youth belonging to frontier district Kupwara of North Kashmir died in a vehicle in Banihal area of Ramban on Sunday 24/01/2021apparently (as per the media reports) due to severe cold (Hypothermia) as they were stranded due to the closer of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway,” reads the complaint.

“Both the youth who were on the way to Jammu from Kupwara were found dead inside an automobile vehicle bearing registration number (JK09B-7358) today afternoon.”

Rasik in his complainant has identified the deceased as Shabir Ahmed Mir son of Abdul Rashid Mir and Majid Gulzar Mir son of Mohammed Gulzar Mir, both residents of Kralpora village of Kupwara, both in the age group of 24 to 27 years. “This incident is clearly indicating carelessness on the part of the Jammu and Kashmir Government as human lives are seemingly put at risk because no proper assistance and needy items like blankets, etc. were provided to them.(stranded passengers/drivers),” reads the complaint.

“Negligence of concerned officials (public authorities) may kindly be identified for proper action and proper relief be kindly be provided to NoKs of victims as early as possible.”