Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 8, 2020, 1:20 AM

Rightwing workers protest against PAGD

SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 8, 2020, 1:20 AM
Photo: Mir Imran/GK

Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, Ikk Juth Jammu and Shiv Sena activists today staged a protest at Narwal area in protest against People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

The protest was organised at the time when PAGD started its first meeting in Jammu at Bathindi amid strong security arrangements.

Trending News

Witnesses eyes and ears of criminal justice system: CJ Gita Mittal

1 killed, 4 injured in Sonamarg accident

Kashmiri short story collection Dugosh released

Representational Pic

Cheque Bounce case|Convict gets 2 yrs imprisonment, complainant Rs 26 lakh compensation

The rightwing protesters led by Rakesh Sharma assembled near the crossing point near Wave Mall, besides the activists of Ikk Juth Jammu and Shiv Sena also reached the place and organised a protest.

A strong contingent of police was deployed in and around Bathindi area covering most of streets and entry points, while the main roads leading towards the residence of National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah, where the meeting is in progress, has also been guarded.

The protesters were surrounded by the police force to prevent their movement, following which they burnt effigies of PAGD while terming them ‘pro-Pakistan and pro-China.’

Latest News

26 deputations call on PAGD in Jammu, support restoration of Article 370, 35A

Joe Biden during a rally. Source: Twitter / @JoeBiden

Ever resilient, Biden finally grasps his chance

File Photo of Kamala Harris

Kamala becomes first female vice prez-elect

Congress to contest DDC, Panchayat polls

“Gupkar Agenda is limited to Gupkar road in Srinagar and we will not allow their agenda to spread in Jammu. They speak against the country in Srinagar and change their statement in Jammu while extending support to the country. They are not nationalist, but anti-nationals. They speak for Pakistan and get support from China,” said Rakesh Sharma.

Sharma said, “Article 370 is a history now and it will be taught to the students in schools that it once existed. It will never return.”

In reaction, a protest from locals of Bathindi also started but it was defused by the police by convincing the local youths who protested in support of NC and PDP and opposed any provocative demonstration.

Related News