Rightwing workers protest against PAGD

Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, Ikk Juth Jammu and Shiv Sena activists today staged a protest at Narwal area in protest against People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

The protest was organised at the time when PAGD started its first meeting in Jammu at Bathindi amid strong security arrangements.

The rightwing protesters led by Rakesh Sharma assembled near the crossing point near Wave Mall, besides the activists of Ikk Juth Jammu and Shiv Sena also reached the place and organised a protest.

A strong contingent of police was deployed in and around Bathindi area covering most of streets and entry points, while the main roads leading towards the residence of National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah, where the meeting is in progress, has also been guarded.

The protesters were surrounded by the police force to prevent their movement, following which they burnt effigies of PAGD while terming them ‘pro-Pakistan and pro-China.’

“Gupkar Agenda is limited to Gupkar road in Srinagar and we will not allow their agenda to spread in Jammu. They speak against the country in Srinagar and change their statement in Jammu while extending support to the country. They are not nationalist, but anti-nationals. They speak for Pakistan and get support from China,” said Rakesh Sharma.

Sharma said, “Article 370 is a history now and it will be taught to the students in schools that it once existed. It will never return.”

In reaction, a protest from locals of Bathindi also started but it was defused by the police by convincing the local youths who protested in support of NC and PDP and opposed any provocative demonstration.