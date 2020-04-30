Rishi Kapoor dies after 2-year battle with cancer

Rishi Kapoor, the twinkle-toed actor who personified the Bollywood romantic hero for three decades before becoming a sought after character artiste, died here on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukaemia. He was 67.

Rishi, the third generation of the Kapoor dynasty that defined stardom, is survived by his wife Neetu, actor son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima. Rishi, who acted in films ranging from the frothy “Bobby” in 1973 to the sharply political “Mulk” in 2018, was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in the evening.

Close family and friends, including his wife and son, elder brother Randhir Kapoor, niece Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan as well as actor Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Anil Ambani were present. It was a sombre, quiet affair with all of the country under lockdown and strict restrictions in place.

Daughter Riddhima, who is in Delhi, told PTI she will drive to Mumbai on Friday.

“We are not waiting for her (for the cremation). They have not given her permission for flight so she will not be able to reach here,” Randhir said before the last rites.

Rishi, familiar to generations of film goers for his many films over five decades, was taken to the H N Reliance hospital on Wednesday. The end came at 8.45 am, the family said in a statement, requesting fans and friends to respect the restrictions in place in view of the lockdown. His death comes a day after after his “D-Day” co-star Irrfan Khan passed away, also of cancer, the two actors bookending the best of Bollywood.

Three months ago, the disease claimed Rishi’s sister Ritu Nanda.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the many people who condoled the death. The president said it was hard to believe that the actor, who was so “full of life” was no more.“Rishi Kapoor’s untimely demise is shocking. An evergreen personality with an always smiling face, he was so full of life that it’s difficult to believe that he is no more. A huge loss for the entertainment industry…,” Kovind tweeted.

“Multifaceted, endearing and lively…This was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

“This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, describing Rishi as a “wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations”. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained till the last, the family disclosed in their statement.

“He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him,” the family said in a statement.

“We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way,” it added. Rishi returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for his cancer in the US for almost a year.

In February, he was hospitalised twice. He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, he said he was suffering from an “infection”. After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever. He was discharged soon after. Rishi made his first screen appearance when he was just a toddler in his father Raj Kapoor’s film “Shri 420”, where he appeared in the song “Pyaar hua ikraar hua”. This was followed by “Mera Naam Joker” in 1970. But it was in 1973, with the blockbuster “Bobby”, again directed by his father, that he really became a marquee name, making his debut as a romantic hero, a slot he made his very own as he danced and sang through three decades and scores of movies.

His notable films as a romantic hero include “Laila Majnu”, “Rafoo Chakkar”, “Karz”, “Chandni”, “Henna” and “Saagar”. He was, however, more proud of his second innings as an actor, which he found more satisfying. His notable films as a character artiste are “Do Dooni Chaar” with wife Neetu, “Agneepath” and “Kapoor & Sons”.

“The changes have come today, which weren’t there when I was a leading star. Unfortunately, (earlier) actors were slotted in their images, ‘action hero, romantic star, dancing hero.’ For 25 years, all throughout my career, I was slotted as a romantic hero,” Rishi had told PTI in an interview last year. He had finally started getting roles that eluded him for the better part of his career. The actor had even signed to work on a remake of Hollywood movie “The Intern” with Deepika Padukone. As the film industry came to terms with the loss of the actor, who had a five-decade career in cinema and was in plans to do more films, the tributes poured in. Amitabh Bachchan, a close friend and frequent collaborator, broke the news on social media, but deleted the tweet seconds after posting it. “He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. Gone .. Just passed away .. I am destroyed,” he said. Bachchan had starred opposite Rishi Kapoor in films like “Amar Akbar Anthony”, “Kabhi Kabhie”, “Naseeb”, “Coolie” and “Ajooba”. Their last movie together was 2018’s “102 Not Out”. South superstar Rajiinkanth, who worked with Rishi Kapoor in 1986’s “Dosti Dushmani” said he was “heartbroken”.

“Heartbroken … Rest In Peace … My dearest friend #RishiKapoor,” the actor wrote. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar said the actor’s passing away has created a huge void in the cinema industry. “I don’t know what to say? I’m very sad with the news of Rishi ji’s demise. His passing away is an irreparable loss for the film industry. It’s really tough for me to bear this pain. May his soul rest in peace,” Mangeshkar posted on Twitter.