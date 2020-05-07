Riyaz Naikoo killing big jolt to militancy: IGP

Stating that the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Riyaz Naikoo was a big jolt to militancy in Kashmir, Kashmir zone Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that he was an influential militant commander.

“Naikoo used to release videos almost every month to lure youth towards militancy,” IGP Kashmir told reporters during a press briefing here. “He was influential and I won’t hesitate to say that.”

The Kashmir Police chief said that there are many more militant leaders. “We are chasing them, we are going after them,” he said adding that Naikoo used to pass directions to his cadre to execute civilians and policemen.

“This is really a big success and big jolt to militancy in Kashmir,” he said adding that security agencies were tracking Naikoo for last about six months. “We tracked him in his own village two days ago and finally got him eliminated,” he said.

IGP Kashmir said that LeT commander Haider was killed in Handwara encounter in which five security force personnel including two senior Army officers were killed. “That was also a success and jolt to militancy in Kashmir,” IGP said adding that they have identified the militants who are involved in killing of three CRPF men in Handwara four days ago. “We are tracking them.”

He said that The Resistance Front (TRF) is a “shadow of Lashkar.” “After August 5 there was pressure on Pakistan and TRF has been floated in that backdrop,” he said.

The senior police officer hinted at restoration of communications soon. “We are reviewing the situation,” he said.

The IGP said that security forces launched 27 operations and killed 64 militants since January this year in Jammu & Kashmir. “25 active militants were arrested,” he said.