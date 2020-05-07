Riyaz Naikoo killing fallout | 1 killed, dozens injured; restrictions, communication shutdown continue for 2nd day

Day after Hizb commander Riyaz Naikoo was killed, stringent restrictions were imposed in entire Kashmir on Thursday to foil any attempts of protests, even as reports suggest that a youth who had received firearm injuries yesterday succumbed late evening. At least 19 protesters had sustained injuries near the encounter site.

One among the injured, as per reports, succumbed late evening in a local health facility.

The local youths had pelted stones on the securuty forces in a bid to help Naikoo escape during the encounter.

Clashes were again reported after the encounter concluded.

“We received 14 injured yesterday, three bullet and rest pellet injured,” Medical Superintendent (MS), district hospital Pulwama told the Greater Kashmir.

He said all the injured were shifted to SMHS Srinagar for treatment.

A doctor said PHC Tahab received five injured.”Three among them had bullet injuries and two had received pellets. They were shifted to Pulwama district hospital,” the doctor said. “One person with apparently fire arm or shell injury was brought dead” he added.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Pulwama, Dr. Hasina Mir, however, said we could not verify the details due to communication blockade.

“I got many calls about this (death of civilian), but could not ascertain this as the mobile phone services are down,” she said.

Reports appearing in media identified the slain civilian as Jehangir Yousuf Ganai, 32, son of Muhammad Yousuf of Uthmula village of Pulwama.

Apprehensive of the police taking away his body, the locals said his death was kept a secret by the family till his burial.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir), Vijay Kumar, confirmed violent clashes at the encounter site.

“The violent mob threw stones on the security forces and we had to retaliate,” he said.

IGP said the videos which went viral showed some people resorting to violence.

“Action under the law will be taken against them,” he said.

About the death of a protester, IGP said, they are ascertaining how he died.

“Maybe he was a militant or an associate. We are verifying it,” he said.

IGP said they also trying to find out how the family took the dead body and buried it.

Naikoo was killed along with his associate Adil at his native village in Beighpira yesterday.

The bodies were taken to a far off Ganderbal village for burial.

In order to prevent people from reaching Naikoo’s house for expressing solidarity, the security forces today completely sealed the village.

Spools of concertina wires were laid and barricades erected at all entry points leading towards the village.

Heavy contingents of forces were deployed even in the paddy fields and all along the railway tracks as people made desperate attempts to reach there.

Youths fought pitched battles with the government forces throughout the day in the villages surrounding Beighpora- Reshi Pora, Gulzarpora.

“They pelted stones on the forces, who fired tear gas shells, metallic pellets and aerial firing.”

Restrictions were intensified along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and other major and small towns of south Kashmir – Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Awantipora, Pampore, Bijbehara, Anantnag, Kulgam, Yaripora and Qaimoh.

Restrictions were also imposed elsewhere in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramula, Kupwara and Bandipora also.

Meanwhile, mobile internet and cellular phone services other than that of government-owned BSNL remained suspended for the second day all over the valley.