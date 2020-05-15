RK Chibber likely to be retained as Chairman

Jammu and Kashmir Government has hinted at retaining incumbent Chairman cum Managing Director of J&K Bank, RK Chibber, as its Chairman after announcing the appointment of new MD.

An order issued by Finance department reads “Chairman, J&K Bank, RK Chhibbar, shall be non-Executive Director on the Board of J&K Bank Ltd. for a period of three years or till further orders, whichever is earlier.”

The Board of J&K Bank may appoint/elect him as the Chairman of the Board of J&K Bank Ltd, the order adds.

The order also indicates that government has finally bifurcated post of CMD of J&K Bank.

In June last year, the Board of Directors of J&K Bank had recommended the appointment of separate chairman and a managing director of the bank. The J&K government was repeatedly directed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to separate the positions of Chairman and Managing Director for better governance.

J&K government had earlier set up a three-member committee headed by Tapan Ray, ex-Union Corporate Secretary, for screening/ selection of chairman and managing director of J&K Bank. Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner Finance department and Anand Madhukar, officer on special duty in department of Financial Services, Government of India are two members of the panel.

Reserve Bank of India in October last year gave a six months extension to R K Chibber as the bank’s Chairman and Managing Director. He was appointed as the bank’s interim CEO for three months in June last year following the removal of Parvez Ahmed from the post by the State Government.