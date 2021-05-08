Robust mechanism in place to deal with COVID situation: Div Com

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, today said that a robust mechanism is in place to deal with any kind of situation that may arise due to 2nd wave of COVID-19 in Kashmir division.

The Div Com said this during his visit to Kulgam where he took stock of COVID containment measures and made on spot and detailed inspection of various medical and healthcare facilities associated with COVID management in the district.

Accompanying the Div Com were Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad, SSP Kulgam, Gurinder Paul Singh, Divisional Nodal officer for COVID, Dr. Waseem, ACR, CMO, Medical Superintendent and other officers.

During the visit, the Div Com took a detailed stock of medical infrastructure and oxygen availability besides the augmentations being made for effective mitigation of the pandemic here.

At District Hospital Kulgam, he inspected the

newly commissioned 1000 LPM oxygen plant and reviewed its functioning briefly. He directed the health officials to utilize the oxygen supply rationally and directed to make additional 300 LPM oxygen plant operational within two days so that the service can be utilized in addition for COVID-19 wards.

Earlier, the Div Com took stock of availability of oxygen and other facilities for COVID-19 patients at Emergency Hospital Qazigund and NTPHC Check Wagund.

It was given out that Emergency Hospital Qazigund is also dealing with COVID positive maternity cases.

The Div Com also visited toll plaza at Qazigund and took stock of functioning of testing centre/Kiosk at the spot.

The concerned informed that aggressive testing of passengers is carried out at the spot.

Later, he visited COVID designated centers at, Degree College Kulgam, GNM College and took stock of facilities available at these COVID Care Centres (CCCs).

Talking to the media, the Div Com assured that the administration has put in place all requisite facilities including Oxygen supply to deal with any emergent situation that may arise due to the 2nd wave of COVID. He urged people to adhere to COVID related SOPs and guidelines in letter and spirit and termed it imperative and effective way to stop the spread of the virus.