Rohit Kansal transferred to PDD, M Raju to Planning

The government today transferred Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, and posted him as Principal Secretary, Power Development Department.

As per the government order issued by the General Administration Department, Kansal shall hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Information Department, Managing Director, J&K Power Development Corporation Limited and Managing Director, J&K Power Corporation Limited, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

He shall also hold the charge of Principal Secretary (Coordination) to coordinate with Government of India for review and monitoring of issues/projects, an official handout said.

M. Raju, Secretary, Power Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department.

He shall also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Hospitality & Protocol, Estates, Civil Aviation Departments and Managing Director, J&K Project Construction Corporation Limited, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.