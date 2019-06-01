Rohtang Pass reopens after 6 months

The majestic snow-covered Rohtang Pass, located at an altitude of 13,050 feet in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, was reopened for the tourists on Saturday after six months of closure, officials said.

“The road link to the Lahaul valley through the Rohtang Pass was reopened,” a district administration official told IANS.

He said the top of the Rohtang Pass is still covered with snow and tourists have been advised to take precautions while crossing the pass.

Official sources said only 1,300 vehicles with government permits are allowed to ply across the Rohtang Pass, some 51 km from here, every day as per the National Green Tribunal guidelines. The pass, located in the Pir Panjal range, attracts hordes of backpackers, especially foreigners.