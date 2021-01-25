'Roots of progress have been planted in new J&K'

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today congratulated people on the eve of Republic Day.

“I convey my best wishes and congratulations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. “The year 2020 has been a year of unprecedented change in Jammu and Kashmir. Through a continuous process of change, the roots of progress have been planted in the new Jammu and Kashmir. With the Constitution of India in one hand and the Tricolour in the other, all the people of villages and towns, with dreams of progress in their eyes, have started building a new Jammu and Kashmir to fulfil their ambitions and those of the nation,” he said.

“For a long time, the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir were denied grassroots democracy. We have been successful in conducting a violence free, free and fair elections to District Development Councils. The high turnout of voters broke the records of many previous elections. I specially congratulate the enlightened citizens, all voters, Central Security Forces, Army, Police and Administrative officials for this. We assure all the elected representatives that with your support, the Jammu and Kashmir Administration will bring the fruits of development to the last person standing in the queue.

“On the auspicious occasion of Republic Day today, I bow down to the bravery of police personnel and our security forces working day and night to create a conducive atmosphere for smooth day-to-day life and maintaining a peaceful environment. On behalf of entire Jammu and Kashmir, I pay homage to all the warriors who have sacrificed everything for the honour of our Tricolour.

“We want to assure all citizens that the political conspiracies and nefarious designs of a neighbouring country will never be allowed to succeed in this land of great persons and warriors. The security agencies have effectively controlled violence and those who are trying to fulfil their political motives with the help of this proxy war, are being given a befitting reply,” the LG said.

“New land laws have been introduced for agricultural and industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir. The old laws were a hindrance to the development and hence, have been abolished. In order to promote industries, a land bank is being created at a massive level and we are proud that two big and five small industrial estates will be completed by March 2021. Dismissing all rumours and apprehensions, I fully assure you the safety of every inch of your land. “Today Jammu and Kashmir is a rising power, fast emerging as a national leader in technology, horticulture and new research. Two IT towers will soon be established to boost the IT industry. Along with this, IT Parks and Call Centres shall be established in all the twenty districts of the Union Territory,” the LG said.