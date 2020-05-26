Round-up | Restrictions continue in Kashmir

In wake of COVID-19 lockdown, the restrictions on public movement and assembly continued in Kashmir even as no major law and order problem was reported from anywhere in the last two days.

On Tuesday as usual restrictions remained in force throughout entire Valley. The police and paramilitary forces were deployed to prevent the movement and assembly of people. Police said that measures were being taken to stop any further spread of coronavirus outbreak in Kashmir.

The security forces had laid concertina wires to block the roads. Only people associated with

essential services/supplies were allowed to move. “Restrictions are part of the nationwide lockdown,” police said adding that people are cooperating.

SUNDAY:

On Sunday, which also marked Eid-ul-Fitr in Kashmir, strict restrictions were imposed across the valley to thwart gatherings. The people across valley preferred to offer Eid prayers inside their homes and there was no report of any gathering.

“There were no gatherings for prayers anywhere and people followed advisories in wake of prevailing COVID-19 situation,” a senior police officer at Zonal Police Headquarters (Kashmir), told Greater Kashmir. “There was no dearth of essential items as people purchased them a day before Eid from the outlets.”

However, on Eid two persons succumbed to their injuries at premier SMHS hospital, who were injured in a house collapse during encounter at Nawakadal area of Srinagar. “They had burn injuries and succumbed,” Medical Superintendent, SMHS, hospital Dr Nazir Ahmad Choudhary said.

They were identified as Fayaz Ahmad Bhat and Manzoor Ahmad Khan. Soon after their death minor law and order incidents took place in the area; however, police used tear gas shells to disperse the people.

During the house collapse, four persons had been injured and among them a 12-year-old boy had earlier succumbed to his injuries in the same hospital. During the gunfight some houses were gutted in the fire and suffered extensive damage.

On the same day (Sunday), the police also arrested four militant associates from Budgam district of central Kashmir. Police said that they were abetting militants belonging LeT.

MONDAY:

On Monday, there was no major law and order incident in valley. However restrictions remained imposed across Kashmir.

The day also recorded the killing of two militants in Damhal Hanjipora area of Kulgam district of Southern Kashmir.

Police said that they were killed during an encounter after Special Operation Group of Jammu and Kashmir police along with the Central Reserve Police Force and 34 Rashtriya Rifles launched a joint operation.

Police said during searches militant opened fire and retaliatory fire they were killed.

On Monday evening, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar also took the stock of prevailing law and order situation in Kashmir.

A police spokesman had said that IGP appreciated the synergy between police and other security forces and the implementation of government directions on ground to tackle COVID-19.