Routine exercise: ADGP Khan, IG CRPF

J&K Police on Saturday said that 100 new companies of paramilitary forces, which have been cleared for deployment in Kashmir, were not an addition to the existing security grid, but replacement for equal strength of the forces, on way out from the Valley.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) law and order (security), Munir Khan asked people not to pay heed to rumors.

“The new companies arriving in Kashmir are not additional forces. They are replacement for equal number of companies which are in Kashmir since Municipal and Panchayat polls last year, and have to attend training in various parts of the country,” Khan said.

The Union Home Ministry order mentions that 100 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been cleared for deployment in J&K, to strengthen the counter-insurgency (CI) grid and maintain law and order situation in the state.

The additional deployment will include 50 companies of CRPF, 30 companies of SSB and 10 companies each of BSF and ITBP.

“We can’t retain the training companies for law and order purpose. Under the directions of Ministry of Home Affairs we are bound to replace them with the new ones,” the ADGP said.

A top CRPF official also termed the MHA order as “routine exercise” to strengthen law and order grid.

Talking to reporters on sidelines of two separate functions in Srinagar, Inspector General of CRPF (Srinagar sector), Ravideep Singh Sahi said the arrival of additional companies was a “routine exercise”.

“Induction and de-induction is a continuous process and it has happened in the past as well. Arrival of additional forces is only for strengthening the security grid. There is nothing special in it,” he said.

Asked about Kashmir situation Sahi said the overall situation was “very much under control”, crediting it to the coordinated efforts among all security agencies.