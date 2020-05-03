Routine patients being denied admission in hospitals

The recent incidents involving ordeals of three pregnant women in hospitals here have exposed the agonies that Kashmir’s sick and expecting women are undergoing amidst COVID19 crisis.

On Saturday, a woman hailing from a red zone area of Anantnag district delivered at Lal Ded Hospital. Soon after the delivery, the woman’s sample, taken on 29 April as routine for pregnant women in red zone areas, tested positive. The test report came as a shock for the staff that had carried out the delivery of the woman at the hospital. “We had not been told that she is a red zone resident. We would have attended to her according to the protocol we have in place for all such women here,” Dr Farhat Jabeen, head department of gynaecology and obstetrics at GMC Srinagar said.

Dr Jabeen said the patient’s attendants had concealed her residence. “The patient was in active labour, she could have been delivered anywhere,” she said.

However, that was not the case. While the woman was suffering labor pain, she was refused admission at three hospitals they went to before reaching LD Hospital. “They did not even cast a glance at my wife,” her husband said.

The denial of admission and the chaos surrounding which patient can be treated at which facility is resulting in “unspeakable pain” to patients, a senior doctor at GMC Srinagar said. He said a majority of patients continue to be non-COVID19. “However, no thought is being spared for them,” he said.

A doctor working in SKIMS Soura said that the way COVID19 was being managed in Kashmir was putting every other patient’s life at risk. “If a heart attack patient from a red zone arrives at a hospital ‘not meant for suspected cases’, he will be asked to travel a 100 km to reach some other hospital identified for the purpose,” he said.

A senior doctor working in GMC Baramulla said that the associated hospital of the medical college, which has been designated a COVID19 hospital is refusing every patient with any other emergency. “DH Baramulla was the main hospital in north Kashmir for catering to patient needs, including emergencies,” he said. He said that recently patient with a bone fracture and another with gall bladder rupture were refused treatment at the hospital and asked to seek treatment elsewhere.

COVID19 management was making healthcare difficult to access for most patients, he said.

Moreover, a doctor working at LD Hospital said, doctors were also bearing the brunt of the crisis. “They face the wrath of people and exposure to the illness both,” she said while blaming administrative decisions for this.

11 staff members were put under quarantine due to their possible exposure to the COVID19 positive case. Medical superintendent of the Hospital, Dr Shabir Siddiqui said three doctors have also been put under quarantine.

However, he said, the patient’s attendant could not be blamed for exposing the doctors and nurses to the infection. “His wife was in labor pain and he had suffered a great deal before reaching here,” he said.

Government on 01 May instituted an SOP for handling pregnant women amidst COVID19. Last month, an SOP was formulated to designate health facilities in Kashmir as Level 1, 2 and 3 as per their capacity to manage COVID19.

However, confusion is rife regarding these measures.

En route Srinagar, at Mother and Child Hospital Anantnag, where the woman could have delivered has been rendered inaccessible for pregnant women from Red Zones. Medical Superintendent of the hospital said they had the instructions to refer pregnant women from Red Zones to SKIMS MC “till Friday”. “The instructions changed on Saturday and now we are shifting such women to SDH Bijbehara,” he said.

Medical superintendent SKIMS MC Hospital Dr Shifa Deva said since the hospital is a COVID19 designated facility, it cannot accept “suspected cases”. “We are meant to handle surgeries and other procedures of COVID19 positive cases. And when she reached our hospital, she was yet to be confirmed at COVID19 positive case,” she said.

From Lal Ded Hospital, the woman was referred back to SDH Bijbehara “in an hour”, her husband said. “My wife and my newborn have undergone agony that we had never imagined,” he said. “Why are we being treated like this,” he asked.

Just a day later, a woman from Seer Anantnag died while in labor. While the administration at MCH Anantnag refused to provide the ambulance to the family for taking the body due to “pending procedures” – taking her sample for COVID19 testing – the body was taken out of the hospital towards home on a stretcher. He said the patient was brought dead to the hospital and a team had been called for sampling her “even though she was not from a red zone”. “However the family was agitated,” he said.