UPDATED: June 16, 2020, 12:13 AM

RR Swain posted ADGP CID; Dr B Srinivas is CG SDRF

Representational pic
The Home Department today ordered transfer of three IPS officers in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per an order, ADGP (CID) Jammu and Kashmir Police, (JK:1990) Dr B Srinivas has been transferred and posted as Commandant General HG/CD/SDRF and shall also hold the charge of the post of Director Fire and Emergency Service J&K in addition to his own duties, relieving VK Singh of additional charge of these posts.

RR Swain (JK:1991), awaiting orders of posting in the Home Department, has been transferred and posted as ADGP (CID) vice Dr B Srinivas.

Deepak Kumar (JK:1993), ADGP Railways has been transferred and posted as MD Police Housing Corporation and shall also hold the charge of the post of ADGP, Railways, J&K, in addition to his own duties till further orders.

