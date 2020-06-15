RR Swain posted ADGP CID; Dr B Srinivas is CG SDRF

The Home Department today ordered transfer of three IPS officers in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per an order, ADGP (CID) Jammu and Kashmir Police, (JK:1990) Dr B Srinivas has been transferred and posted as Commandant General HG/CD/SDRF and shall also hold the charge of the post of Director Fire and Emergency Service J&K in addition to his own duties, relieving VK Singh of additional charge of these posts.

RR Swain (JK:1991), awaiting orders of posting in the Home Department, has been transferred and posted as ADGP (CID) vice Dr B Srinivas.

Deepak Kumar (JK:1993), ADGP Railways has been transferred and posted as MD Police Housing Corporation and shall also hold the charge of the post of ADGP, Railways, J&K, in addition to his own duties till further orders.