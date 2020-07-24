Rs 50 crore sanctioned to DCs under SDRF

The State Executive Committee (SEC) headed by B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary J&K, met here today and sanctioned an amount of Rs 50 crore under SDRF in favour of Deputy Commissioners of twenty districts of the UT, for further intensifying the COVID containment efforts as well as for meeting any eventuality arising on account of any notified disaster.

“It is pertinent to mention that the administration of all the districts across the Union Territory have been engaged in extensive COVID containment efforts for the past five months. Some of the most notable activities being undertaken in this regard are providing institutional quarantine facilities in all the districts with lodging, food and stay facilities; setting up and management of COVID Care Centers, sampling and testing facilities at Lakhanpur; Jammu Railway Station; Qazigund; Ramban; Jammu/Srinagar Airports, etc,” an official statement said.

The meeting was attended by A. K. Mehta; Financial Commissioner Finance; Pawan Kotwal; Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Simrandeep Singh, Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction.