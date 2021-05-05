Rush outside vaccination centres risk infection

The long queues for anti-Covid jabs outside vaccination centres have raised concern among the experts who fear that it could spread infection at these centres.

With no social distancing, jumbling of people in closed corridors awaiting their turn to get Covid jab, the doctors question administration’s preparedness to tackle the rush of people.

At Gousia hospital in Srinagar’s old city, close to 80 persons had assembled in a narrow corridor of the premise, they were eagerly waiting for their turn to get Covid jab. “Neither any social distancing is being observed nor the long queues managed. Therefore, the chances of getting infection are more here. The vaccination could prove fatal if the authorities won’t streamline the process,” said Asif Ahmad, who was waiting in a queue to get a jab.

Similar scenes were witnessed outside the vaccination centre at Bagh-i-Ali Mardan. Due to huge rush some preferred to give a miss to the covid jab. “I had booked my vaccination date on Cowin app, but to my utter surprise there were at least 200 persons waiting for their turn, I thought the chances of getting infected here are more than the benefits of vaccines,” said Sheema, a Srinagar resident.

Health experts have suggested that the government should carry out a door to door vaccination drive in this situation where chances of people getting infected at vaccination centres are much higher.

From May 1, Jammu and Kashmir administration had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive with two vaccines — Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

Earlier, only above 45 years age group was administered Covishield vaccine, now the administration has designated 10 centres in Srinagar district for the vaccination of age group 18-45 years.

A senior health department official while admitting that the rush outside the vaccination centres has increased manifold since the rise in Covid infection cases in Kashmir said: “Inhibitions about the vaccine have gone now, people are coming forward in good numbers to get vaccinations which sometimes result in rush, but it is the responsibility of people to ensure maintenance of social distancing norms outside these centres as it is about their own safety.”

He said that the administration is increasing the number of vaccination centres, but people have to cooperate and follow Covid appropriate behaviour outside vaccination centres.