Russia recalls ambassador to US

Russia’s Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov has been recalled to Moscow for consultations to determine the next steps regarding the relations between the two countries.

“Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov will fly to Moscow for consultations on March 20. He will hold meetings at the Russian

Foreign Ministry and other government agencies to discuss ways of correcting the Russian-US ties, which are now in a crisis,” TAAS News Agency quoted the embassy as saying in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The embassy added that the Washington administration’s “non-constructive policy towards our country is in the interest of neither Russia nor the US and certain reckless statements of US senior officials pose a threat of utter collapse to bilateral relations, which are already excessively confrontational”.

The new US administration has been in office for almost two months, and there is a good reason ahead of the 100-day milestone to assess what President Joe Biden’s team is doing and what is not, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova as saying in a statement on Wednesday.

“For us, the main thing is to determine ways of rectifying the Russian-American ties, which are in a difficult state and Washington has brought to a dead end in recent years,” she said.

Zakharova added that Moscow is interested in preventing the bilateral relations from “irreversible degradation”. It is unclear for how long Antonov will be away from his post in Washington.