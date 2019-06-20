SAC annuls bid process for Ganderbal power project

The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the annulment of the bid process of 93 MW New Ganderbal HEP and initiation of the procurement process of the project afresh by JKSPDC.

The 93 MW New Ganderbal Hydro Electric Project was conceived as a run-of-the river scheme on Sindh nallah, a tributary of river Jhelum. All the requisite clearances for the project have been obtained and compliances for clearance of the project by Indus Commission (Gol), made. The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has accorded Techno Economic Clearance (TEC) to the project at an estimated cost of Rs 965.87 Crore including IDC and FC of Rs. 175.146 Cr. The appraisal was valid for a period of three years. The CEA has been approached for revalidation of the appraisal.

Earlier, a two stage bidding process was adopted for the selection of the EPC contractor for construction of the project in which HCC emerged as the successful bidder with a negotiated cost of Rs. 819.18 Crore. However, for a variety of reasons M/S HCC failed to implement the project.

As the LOI to M/s HCC was issued in pursuant to a Cabinet Decision, the proposal was placed before the SAC, which accorded approval to annulment of Bid Process and initiation of procurement process of the 93 MW New Ganderbal Hydro Electric Project afresh by JKSPDC in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode. The decision was taken in view of the resolution passed by the Board of Directors of JKSPDC in a recent meeting, a government spokesman said.

Rs 173 Cr APPROVED UNDER R-APDRP:

The State Administrative Council accorded sanction to the award of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and Distribution Management System (DMS) under R-APDRP Scheme for Jammu and Srinagar cities to M/s G.E T&D India Limited at a cost of Rs.173 crore.

The establishment of SCADA/DMS is a major step towards realizing the vision of 24×7 Power Supply to all consumers in the twin cities. SCADA will enable setting up of reliable and “no manual touch” systems for system control / data collection and adoption of Information Technology in the area of energy accounting. It will reduce Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses and enable real time monitoring & control of Electric Distribution network, handling of loads while load shedding & restoration, plugging of pilferage points, supply of quality power, faster identification of faults & early restoration of power supply, proper metering, strategic placement of capacitor banks & switches and in proper planning and design of distribution network.

The SCADA project was sanctioned under R-APDRP by the Union Ministry of Power/Power Finance Corporation in the year 2011. The implementation of the project got delayed in view of poor response to the bidding process. With this step, implementation will speed up the vision of 24×7 power supply, the government spokesman said.