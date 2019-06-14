SAC approves Rs 5,411 Cr Jhelum flood management project

The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik accorded in principle approval to the project “Comprehensive Plan for Flood Management Works on Jhelum-II” costing Rs. 5411.54 Crore.

The project is proposed to be implemented part-wise with part-A amounting to Rs 1684.60 Crore approved under PMDP and part-B for which source of funding is to be identified. The project has been formulated to achieve short term goal of mitigating the flood threat at Sangam.

The SAC directed PHE, I&FC Department to proceed with the implementation of Part A of Phase-II of the project utilizing the available funds and earnestly take up the matter with the Government of India for funding its share of Part A of Phase-II of the project. The Department was also directed to explore financing options for Part B of Phase-II of the project.

SAC also approved constitution of a High Level Committee (HLC) for detailed examination of the DPR Phase-II, its phasing, regular follow up with Central water Commission (CWC)/Gol for its approval, identifying source of funding for part-B (of phase-II) and also regular monitoring and supervision of execution of various works under both phases of the project. The HLC shall also examine the proposal of Chief Engineer for taking up urgent works amounting to Rs. 266.57 Crore under the State share component of Phase-II.

It is noteworthy to mention that after the devastating floods of September 2014, and on the recommendations of a High Level Committee, constituted by GoI, a multipronged strategy was adpted for flood mitigation in Kashmir valley. Accordingly, to enhance carrying capacity of Jhelum from the then 31000 cusec to 60000 cusecs, action was envisaged in two phases under PMDP. After approval of the Phase-I for Rs 399.29 Crore, the DPR of Phase-II was prepared for the remaining works through WAPCOS. The said DPR namely “Comprehensive Plan for Flood Management Works on Jhelum: Phase-II” costing Rs. 5411.54 Crore has been submitted to the Central water Commission (CWC), Gol.

After detailed examination by the High Level Committee, the DPR of Phase-Il shall be submitted to the Central Water Commission, New Delhi and Ministry of Jal Shakti, Gol for funding.

Under long term measures for mitigating flood discharge of 115000 Cusecs at Sangam, the Government with ADB funding has started the “Jehlum-Tawi Flood Recovery Project’ (JTFRP) being executed by ERA. ERA with the help of international experts is conducting detailed morphological study of River Jehlum and bsed on the findings of the study shall prepare DPR for taking up long term measures in due course.

Approves grant of ‘Special Pay’ in favour of employees of J&K High Court

The State Administrative Council (SAC) accorded sanction to the grant of ‘Special Pay’ equivalent to 10% of the basic pay in favour of the employees of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir.

The decision was taken following the recommendations of the Committee headed by Principal Secretary, Finance Department constituted vide Government Order No. 562-GAD of 2019, dated 09.05.2019.

Approves transfer of land for relocation of cattle breeding farm Belicharana

The State Administrative Council approved transfer of land measuring 320 Kanals and 08 Marlas, situated in village Chatha to the Animal & Sheep Husbandry Department, for relocation of Cattle Breeding and Research Farm Belicharana, in lieu of its land proposed for expansion of the Jammu Civil Airport.

It is noteworthy to mention that Belicharana Farm of the Animal & Sheep Husbandry Department is located on the northern side of the airport runway and the proposed expansion of the runway would extend to the existing Belicharana Farm. Shifting the Cattle Breeding Farm from Belicharana to some other suitable place was therefore necessitated so that the obstacles in the expansion of Jammu Airport are removed.

Approves re-organisation of Advocate General’s Office, Civil Litigation Wing

The State Administrative Council also accorded sanction to the creation of 20 positions of assisting counsels in the office of Ld. Advocate General to assist the law officers.

The SAC also accorded sanction to the engagement of 120 standing counsels including (not exceeding) 40 each in Jammu and Srinagar districts and two each for other districts.

The assistant counsels will be paid a monthly remuneration of Rs 20,000 and standing counsels Rs 8000.

With a view to addressing the litigation matters promptly and minimizing the scope of adverse orders against the State Authorities and rationalizing the number of Standing Counsels, the Law Department worked the reorganization proposal in consultation with the Finance Department.

Pertinent to mention that the State litigation is being contested in the High Court by a team of Law Officers headed by Ld. Advocate General and assisted by other Law Officers ie Additional Advocate General, Deputy Advocate General and Government Advocates at Srinagar and Jammu wings of State High Courts. Each Law Officer has been assigned departments and he is responsible for contesting the cases for such department.