SAC reviews development status of hydro, solar power projects

The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik, took note of the status report submitted by the Power Development Department (PDD) regarding development of hydroelectric and solar power projects in the state, an official handout said.

It may be recalled that the SAC in February 2019 had mandated the PDD to execute the hydro and solar power projects above 2 MW and the Science and Technology Department up to 2MW.

13 small HEPs of 2 MW to 10 MW with an aggregate capacity of 112.5 MW had been identified by JAKEDA for implementation through EPC mode under PMDP-2015. These projects are at various stages of bidding process.

The JAKEDA has allotted work for survey, investigation and preparation of DPRs 2 MW-10 MW capacities.

The survey and investigation for 40 potential hydro power sites has been completed. The Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) has been finalized and DPRs are under preparation, the statement said.

Also PFR for 4 locations in Basohli Tehsil, district Kathua with a cumulative capacity of 60 MW has also been prepared.

JKSPDC has initiated 20 small hydro projects in 2016-17 including 10 under PMDP phase-I, 10 under phase-II. These projects with aggregate capacity of 371.10 MW are at various stages of DPR preparation/tendering.

SAC also took note of the status of HEPs being implemented under the state sector (9 projects of aggregate capacity 3584.5 MW), Joint Venture (4 projects of aggregate capacity 3014 MW) and IPP (12 projects of aggregate capacity 160.5 MW).

The SAC directed the PDD to complete the tendering process for all projects with capacity above 10 MW by 31.12.2019.

The SAC also directed the PDD to complete the tendering process for 13 projects in the range of 2-10 MW, whose DPRs have been prepared by 31.12.2019.