SAC revives Road Accident Victims Fund

The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik approved notification of the “Road Accident Victims Fund” along with scheme for realization and disbursal of amount.

The objective of the fund is to provide immediate succour to the dependents of the persons killed or injured in road accidents of passenger cum private vehicles including the vehicles owned by Government/Corporation/Public Sector Undertaking, etc.

Over the years, the volume of vehicles has increased considerably and coupled with other factors like road condition, hilly and difficult terrain, rate of accidents have also increased. Given the average deaths in a calendar year on account of road accidents and injuries to others, it has become essential to provide immediate relief to the victims of road accidents especially in cases of seriously injured persons who for want of money cannot afford immediate medical treatment.

The proposal for revival of Passenger Welfare Fund with the Connotation of “Road Accident Victims Fund” shall apart from considerable improvement in its operation and discharge of public services towards welfare of road accident victims, meet the emergent needs of the persons injured in such accidents.

The relief shall be applicable to the victims of road accidents arising out of all types of vehicles including private and public vehicles owned by government/corporation/public sector undertakings including hit and run cases. In addition, it will be applicable to road users/pedestrians.

A District Level Committee has been proposed for expeditious release of compensation to the victims.

SAC APPROVES GUIDELINES FOR BETTER IMPLEMENTATION OF MGNREGA:

The State Administrative Council also approved the guidelines/procedure to be followed by Halqa Panchayat for implementation of MGNREGA as mandated in Schedule 1 of the amended J&K Panchayati Raj Act 1989.

The guidelines are mainly regarding transfer of 80% MGNREGA funds to Panchayats, procedure for operation of funds by Panchayats, timelines to be followed under MGNREGA, planning, decision making, expenditure and monitoring guidelines for better implementation of the scheme in the State.

These guidelines/procedures shall further strengthen the Panchayati Raj Institutions and make grass root planning and decision making a reality.