Saksham to provide special assistance to COVID victims' families

The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the grant of financial relief through the Special Assistance Scheme for COVID Mortalities (SASCM/Saksham) to the families of COVID victims. The scheme aims to ensure sustenance of families who have lost their sole breadwinner.

Under the new scheme Saksham, the surviving spouse, and one eldest surviving member of affected families will receive a special monthly pension of Rs. 1000 through direct bank transfer (DBT), provided that they are not otherwise receiving any pension under other schemes.

Additionally, the scheme will also provide special scholarships to children who lost their earning parent(s)/ sibling(s)/ guardian(s) to COVID. The special scholarship will be paid annually at the rate of Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 40,000 through DBT to children studying up to 12th standard, and higher education, respectively.

The Administrative Council also approved the creation of a special cell in the Social Welfare Department for handholding the families of COVID victims and facilitating the extension of benefits under different Government schemes including financial assistance for self-employment.

The said cell will consist of Director General, Women & Child Development, Director, Social Welfare Kashmir/ Jammu, Mission Director, ICPS, and representative of the Finance Department.