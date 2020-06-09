Saloons, barber shops, parlours allowed to open under SOP

Government has given permission to the opening of saloons, barber shops and parlours in Jammu and Kashmir while fixing Stranded Operating Procedure (SOP) for customers and barbers to avoid spread of covid19.

As per an order issued by the chairperson, State Executive Committee (SEC), BVR Subrahmanyam, the SOP shall be followed for operating of saloons, barber shops and parlours in the Union Territory. “Any deviation from this order will attract penal action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.”

The barbers will compulsorily wear a properly fitted facemask, hand gloves and head covers and if possible, a face shield. They were advised to use hand sanitizers frequently while handling customers.

“Disposable towel, paper sheets, instead of normal towels should be used for each client, and disposable aprons should be provided to the clients and customers can be charged additionally for this,” the order said adding that use of towel inside saloons, shops, parlours not allowed.

As per the instructions, the chair and all other equipment have to be sanitized using 70 percent alcohol based disinfections after every customer is served in the barber shops.

The barbers were also advised to keep minimum 1.5-meter distance between chairs. The customers with fever, cold, cough and throat pain should not be allowed to enter.

“Sharp waste i.e. blades and disposable razors should be collected in leak proof containers which should be handed over to Municipal Corporation or Committees for its disposal,” the order reads.

The “appointment and token system” should be adopted to stagger entry of clients, and crowed should not allowed inside these shops.

The barbers, workers, and customers must use Arogya Setu App, whereas the customers have been directed to use hand sanitizers before entering saloons, and parlours, and have properly fitted facemask.