Sample of deceased pregnant woman tests positive

Sample of the pregnant woman who had died yesterday in Anantnag was found positive for COVID19 late Sunday evening.

The woman who had suffered intra-uterine death (IUD) of her twins and later died herself had been sampled for COVID19 by GMC Anantnag. Dr S Saleem Khan, nodal officer for COVID19 at GMC Srinagar said the sample tested positive for the virus at CD Hospital lab Sunday evening.

However, it is yet to be ascertained whether the woman died of coronavirus related complications or pregnancy related issues. Prof Showkat Jeelani who had constituted an inquiry team to probe the death of the woman said the report was not ready. “It will take a day more,” he said. He said he was unaware of the result of the report. “We had already taken all the precautions as the woman was from a red zone,” he said. The sample of the patient, he said, had been taken on the basis of her residence falling in red zone and her being pregnant.

Prof Parvaiz A Koul said the pregnant woman, if she has died of respiratory failure, and has tested positive for COVID19 is a COVID19 death. He however said the investigation into the circumstances of her death need to be established first.

At least 10 people from her village in Anantnag have already tested positive, an official said.