Sans internet, Cardiologists' WhatsApp group goes incommunicado

Amid coronavirus, the cardiac emergencies which were being handled in peripheries are now landing up in Srinagar as the internet blockade has put cardiologists’ Save Heart Initiative offline. Helplines in the hospitals have also fallen silent with mobile networks down.

Save Heart Initiative has been saving lives in Kashmir as the internet availability allowed its member doctors – general specialists and cardiologists, to use the WhatsApp group for handling heart attacks.

The group caters to the heart attacks and other cardiac emergencies being reported at peripheral hospitals and reduces referrals to the tertiary care hospitals. “This reduces the time between a heart attack and an intervention and helps save lives,” Dr Irfan Ahmed Bhat a cardiologist at the GMC Srinagar. However, for the past three days, since the internet was snapped in Kashmir, not a single emergency was discussed or intervened on this platform.

“We had picked up really well in the past couple of months, since 2G internet was restored in Kashmir,” said Dr Bhat. He said 12 to 14 heart attack patients were being handled daily through the WhatsApp group. A doctor who would receive a heart attack patient in a rural hospital, where a cardiologist is not available, would seek advice through the group. An ECG and other investigations would be carried out immediately as advised by cardiologists and the reports uploaded.

A group of cardiologists would be available round the clock online to discuss the case and guide the peripheral doctor to safely start and carry out a procedure such as thrombolysis.

“Thrombolysis helps in decongesting a blocked vessel and is the best treatment we can provide in a remote hospital where a cardiologist and cath lab is not available,” Dr Bhat said. The cardiologists recently helped doctors give a DC shock to a patient in district hospital Anantnag through a WhatsApp video call.

This, he said, would reduce requirement of shifting the patient to a referral hospital and make possible to intervene in ‘golden hour’. “We have saved lives and now suddenly, we cannot do that again,” he said.

A young Srinagar professional whose father suffered chest pain suddenly and was rushed to hospital said he was not able to contact his father’s doctor or any other cardiologist he knew. “None of them had a BSNL phone,” he said adding that his father is immune-compromised and he wanted to avoid taking him to hospital. “What choice are we left with amidst this COVID19 crisis but to visit hospitals which put our sick at all the more risk,” he said.

Not just the internet, Kashmir’s mobile phones have also been snapped. Except Government run BSNL, no other mobile phone is currently working. This has made medical care all the more inaccessible.

A doctor working at SKIMS said that while many people had sought medical advice through the helpline provided by the Institute, the calls have drastically dropped. “Some of the patients who would seek follow up advice over phone are now coming to us at hospital,” he said adding that it had increased the footfall in already congested tertiary care hospitals.

Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS confirmed that calls to SKIMS helpline numbers had reduced in the past three days. “I cannot say exactly by what percentage, but not many calls are being made to us, as phones are not working,” he said.