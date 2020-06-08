Sarpanch killed in Anantnag

Suspected militants shot dead a Sarpanch in Lukbhawan-Larkipora village of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday. He was identified as Ajay Pandita.

A police official said Pandita was fired upon by gunmen near his orchard in the evening, leaving him grievously injured. He was rushed to Government Medical College Anantnag where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

“Pandita had sustained bullet wounds on his left shoulder and face,” a doctor said.

The security forces cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the assailants.

Pandita was affiliated with Congress and had contested Panchayat elections in 2018.

“The family had migrated to Jammu in early nineties but used to visit their home often in summers every year,” his party colleagues said.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir condemned the killing and demanded a high-level probe.

“We demand judicial probe into the incident,” Mir told the Greater Kashmir.

Mir also questioned the authorities for not providing the slain with adequate security.

“For the last two months he was not feeling secure and had conveyed it to the authorities,” Mir said.

Mir said Ajay was the unanimous choice from the village and had secured 51 votes. “His opponent, a BJP candidate and also a Pandit, had only got 10 votes,” Mir said.