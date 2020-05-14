Saudi Arabia announces curfew on Eid holidays

A 24-hour curfew will be imposed across Saudi Arabia during the five-day Eid Al-Fitr holiday (May 23 to 27) to check the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Saudi Interior Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Until then economic activities will remain open and people can move freely between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., excluding Makkah, which remains under full curfew, the statement added.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry imposed an immediate 24-hour lockdown on Baish governorate in Jazan province.

Residents will be allowed to leave their homes only to buy essentials and for medical purposes between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The total confirmed cases reached 44,830 with 1,905 new cases confirmed. Of these 42 percent are Saudis, 22 percent are female, and 8 percent are children.

There are currently 26,935 active COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in Saudi hospitals, 147 of which are in critical condition.

The Kingdom recorded nine new deaths, taking the death toll to 273. The latest fatalities were two Saudis and seven expatriates from Jeddah and Makkah. They were aged between 42 and 80. Most had chronic diseases.

Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly repeated his warnings on the risks of social gatherings.