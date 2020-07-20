Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Saudi Arabia announces Eid Al Adha on July 31

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has announced that Friday, July 31, will be the first day of Eid Al Adha.

The court said that Tuesday is the 30th of Dhu Al Qaeda, and Wednesday, July 22, will mark the first of Dhu Al Hijja. Since the first day of Eid Al Adha always falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijja and one day after Arafat Day, Friday, July 31, will mark the first day of Eid Al Adha.

The announcement follows a confirmation by the moonsighting committees formed to determine the beginning of the 12th month of the Islamic calendar.

The committees confirmed that the crescent of Dhu Al Hijja was not visible today (Monday) and will be clearly visible after the sunset of tomorrow (Tuesday). This means that Wednesday, July 22, will be the first of Dhu Al Hijja that marks the start of this year’s Hajj season, which will be limited to only 10,000 pilgrims from within the Kingdom due to the coronavirus pandemic.

