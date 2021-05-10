Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj under COVID safety measures

Saudi Arabia has announced its plan to hold this year’s Hajj pilgrimage under COVID safety measures that will ensure preserving the health and safety of the worshippers, state media reported.

The health authorities in the Kingdom continue to assess conditions and take all measures to protect the health and well-being of the public, state media quoted the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah as saying.

It added that organisation details of the Hajj season will be announced later, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministry did not mention whether foreign pilgrims will be allowed to attend this season.

The Kingdom had organised an exceptional Hajj season last year with a limited number of pilgrims as part of precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19.

Saudi Arabia has so far reported 426,384 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 7,072 deaths and 409,740 recoveries.