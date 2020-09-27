Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
IANS
Riyadh,
UPDATED: September 28, 2020, 12:20 AM

Saudi to reopen Makkah facilities for visitors in Oct

File Pic

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have allowed facilities in Makkah to reopen for visitors starting from next month after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the media reported.

President-General for Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque Abdulrahman Al Sudais has directed the gradual reopening of the King Abdulaziz Complex for the Kaaba Kiswa, the Exhibition of the Two Holy Mosques’ Architecture and the Grand Mosque Library, Gulf News reported on Saturday citing state-media.

Al Sudais underlined the necessity of complying with precautionary measures recommended by health authorities to protect visitors’ safety.

Saudi Arabia has recently eased several virus-related restrictions.

Last week, authorities unveiled a plan for gradual resumption of Umrah (Islamic pilgrimage) and visits to the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madina, starting from next month.

Saudis and foreign residents in the Kingdom will be allowed in the first phase beginning October 4 to perform Umrah at a capacity of 30 per cent amid health precautions.

Foreigners will be allowed to visit Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah from November 1.

