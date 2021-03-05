SC clears Rahul Bharti as J&K High Court Judge

Supreme Court collegium has cleared the name of advocate Rahul Bharti for his elevation as judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

The proposal was approved by the SC collegium in its meeting held on March 2. In March 2019, his name was recommended by the collegium of J&K High Court.

Bharti was among the 26 advocates who were designated as senior advocates by J&K High Court in December last year.

Born on 31st July 1967, Bharti did his LL B from Shimla. In 1991 he started his practice as a lawyer in different courts including the High Court of J&K.