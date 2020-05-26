Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Beijing,
May 27, 2020

Scale-up battle preparedness, Xi tells Chinese military

Press Trust of India
Beijing,
UPDATED: May 27, 2020, 1:34 AM
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday ordered the military to scale up the battle preparedness, visualising worst-case scenarios and asked them to resolutely defend the country’s sovereignty.

Xi, 66 who is also the General Secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) and head of the two-million-strong military with prospects of lifelong tenure in power, made the remarks while attending a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and People’s Armed Police Force during the current parliament session being held here.

Xi ordered the military to think about worst-case scenarios, scale up training and battle preparedness, promptly and effectively deal with all sorts of complex situations and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

His comments came in the backdrop of the nearly 20-day standoff between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

