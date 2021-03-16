School buses also to follow COVID19 SoPs

The directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has asked the educational institutions to follow the COVID-19 SoPs in school transport. The department had received complaints that some private schools were not adhering to the SOPs in school buses.

A circular issued by the DSEK states that the schools should ensure that COVID-19 is prevented from spread and SOPs are followed while providing transport facility to the students. “Sanitization of school transport facilities should be ensured twice daily— before boarding of students and after de-boarding of students,” the circular reads.

The circular reads that the driver and conductor of the bus should maintain physical distance at all times and ensure that students are seated by maintaining proper physical distancing protocol. “School buses, vans should be run in shifts (wherever necessary) so as to observe physical distancing of at least 6 feet among the children,” it reads.

The schools have been instructed that thermal screening of students should be done before boarding the school transport while thermal screening of driver and conductor should also be done frequently.

“Students should wear facemasks during their journey to and from the school to their homes. This protocol should also be observed inside their classrooms,” the DSEK circular reads.

The schools have been directed to ensure that the curtains of the school buses and vans are open and their transport facility should be airy.

“Students should be advised not to touch the surfaces unnecessarily and use hand sanitizers frequently,” it reads.

The schools have been also instructed that students should be advised to wait for their turn to board while keeping sufficient physical distance while waiting for their respective school buses or vans.

“Students availing private transport facility should be guided to take all precautionary measures like physical distancing, use of facemasks and use of hand sanitizers,” the circular reads.

The schools have been directed to ensure the spread of COVID-19 is prevented and all the instructions are strictly adhered to.

As already reported, the schools have resumed the physical classes for students post winter vacations.

Also, the directorate has issued instructions to all the heads of all the educational institutions to observe COVID-19 protocol and follow the instructions issued by the government from time to time.