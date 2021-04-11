Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 12, 2021, 12:43 AM

Schools closed for all classes till April 18

Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 12, 2021, 12:43 AM
File Pic: Aman Farooq/Gk

The J&K government on Sunday extended the closure period for 10th to 12th classes in government and private schools till April 18 due to spike in COVID-19 across J&K.

An order in this regard was issued by the member secretary State Disaster Management Authorities, Simrandeep Singh Singh after taking a detailed review meeting on the current COVID situation in J&K with the Financial Commissioner Health, Administrative Secretary School Education, Divisional Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir division.

Trending News

DAK seeks COVID-19 vaccination for young population

Representational Image

Man dies during scuffle with relative over land dispute in Kulgam

Two houses were damaged in the gunfight at Semthan Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag which ended with the killing of two local militants, Towseef Ahmad Bhat and Aamir Hussain Ganie. Mir Wasim/GK

Police identify four of five militants killed in twin south Kashmir gunfights

People gather outside the residence of Nasir Ahmad Khan shot dead by unidentified gunmen Sunday afternoon, in Buchipora village of Magam in central Kashmir's Budgam. Photo: Special Arrangement/GK

Man shot dead by unidentified gunmen in central Kashmir's Budgam

The meeting assessed the situation pertaining to the spread of COVID-19 in J&K. “On basis of these assessment, the State Executive Committee, in exercise of the powers conferred upon it under section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, hereby orders that all schools in J&K UT shall continue to remain closed for imparting on-campus in-person education to the students of all classes up to and including Class 12 till April 18,” the order reads.

Earlier, the J&K government had ordered for temporary closure of schools up to class 9th till April 18 while the classes from 10th to 12th were closed till April 11. The schools were closed after around 100 students and some teaching faculty tested positive for COVID-19 in various districts.

“It is clarified that this order does not prohibit the conduct of any scheduled exam, during this period, by any examination conducting body or institution, subject to the existing COVID norms of adequate social distancing and sanitization,” the order reads.

Related News