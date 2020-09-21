Schools 'reopen', students don't show up

The reopening of the schools for classes 9 to 12 today proved a damp squib as hardly any student showed up.

The decision to reopen schools from today was taken as per the directions of MHA and Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department.

As per the covid19 guidelines, the attendance of the students was voluntary and subject to consent by the parents.

The student presence today was almost negligible in schools though the teaching staff attended as per roster.

“Only 1.5% of students reported today,” said a teacher at Kothi Bagh Girls’ Higher Secondary School (HSS) here.

Another teacher said the number is not expected to increase as the academic session is almost over and students are preparing for annual exams. “Reopening of schools amid covid19 scare is not a good decision,” the teacher opined.

A teacher from Kupwara district said that only four to five students out of 34, reported on Monday.

The situation in private schools was no different. A functionary at Delhi Public School Srinagar said they have decided to reopen the school from September 28.

President Private School Association J&K, G N Var said few students reported to schools. “The parents are not willing to send their wards to schools amid surge in covid19 cases,” Var said.

Similar reports were received from Jammu division. No student turned up at a school at RS Pura in Jammu.

A teacher said that 50% of the staff was present as per covi19 protocol but hardly any student turned up at the schools.

Principal Secretary, School Education Department, Asgar Samoon said that the student attendance was voluntary and that the schools in red zones can avoid reopening.

“It is not complete but a graded opening for senior students for consultation. The respective deputy commissioners are monitoring the situation closely,” he said.