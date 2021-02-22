Schools to open for 9-12 classes from March 1

The offline classes for 9th to 12th students in all government and private recognised schools in Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu division will start from March 1.

An order was issued in this regard today by administrative secretary, school education department, B K Singh. It has come in continuation of a previous order wherein it was directed that offline classes in schools will resume in a phased manner across J&K.

“In case of elementary classes (up to class 8) teachers shall attend the schools from March 1 for preparation and students shall physically attend the classes from March 8,” the order reads.

The order states that the covid19 related guidelines and SoPs shall be followed in letter and spirit by the concerned.

It states that the principal Sainik School Nagrota Jammu will follow advisory of the Ministry of Defence, issued on February 8 for re-opening of the school. It may be mentioned that the government has issued a series of guidelines to be followed in schools for resumption of offline classes.

The government order states that a local committee will be framed for every school comprising parents, Village Education Committee (VEC) members, School Management Committee (SMC) members and other prominent persons from the habitation for monitoring and support of the schools.

The government has also issued instructions for school heads and teachers to ensure proper distance is maintained between students in the schools particularly in classrooms.

Notably, the offline classes have already started in all Government Degree Colleges and Universities from February 15 in adherence to covid19 SoPs issued by the government.

The government has made it mandatory for all the students and teachers to wear facemasks in schools. It has also directed the school authorities to limit any “non-essential” visitors, volunteers and activities involving external groups in the school.