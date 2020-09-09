Search for militants continues in Budgam, Kupwara

The anti-militancy operations of security forces in the central district of Budgam and in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district continued on Wednesday.

The operation in Kawoosa area of Budgam started on Monday afternoon and continued for the third con

secutive day on Wednesday. A senior Army officer said the operation is underway and intense searches are being carried in Kawoosa and adjoining areas.

Defence sources said that elite Marine Commandos continued searches in Nallah Sukhnag. The commandos had started searches on Monday night.

Sources said that security forces believe that militant/ militants were injured/ killed in initial exchange of fire and they jumped into the nallah. However, they said that no body has been found.

The nallah is adjacent to the orchards where the gunfight had taken place on Monday afternoon.

The gunfight broke out after the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force cordoned off Kawoosa village after specific inputs about the presence of militants.

The area was cordoned, police had said, after they had inputs of presence of two to three militants in village orchards.

Late Wednesday evening, Army, police and paramilitary personnel launched a search operation in two villages of Beerwah Tehsil of Budgam.

Police sources said that joint parties of 53 and 2 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operation Group of JK Police cordoned Rathusan and Dragger villages of the district after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants.

They said that all the entry points of the village have been sealed.

KUPWARA:

Police on Wednesday said that an operation to search for militants in Lolab forests and other areas along LoC in district Kupwara continued for the fifth consecutive day today.

The operation in Lolab started on Saturday afternoon after an exchange of fire between militants and security forces took place in Warnow forests.