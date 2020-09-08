Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 9, 2020, 12:23 AM

Search for militants continues in Kupwara, Budgam

North Kashmir operation completes 4th day; Marine Commandos called in Budgam
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 9, 2020, 12:23 AM
File Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

The search operation against militants in Lolab and areas along the Line of Control in Kupwara district completed fourth day on Tuesday with more areas included in the ambit.

The operation in Lolab started on Saturday afternoon after exchange of fire between militants and security forces in the Warnow forests.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kupwara, Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar, told the Greater Kashmir that the operation was going on. “There has been no fresh firing but

more areas are under cordon,” he said. “Areas are being cordoned off on input basis and the operation might continue for some more days.”

The searches are underway in Nagmar Gail, Bomes Gali which are on the boundary of district Bandipora.

Massive efforts, an army officer said, are on to track down the group of militants comprising of at least three people. “We do not want to allow them to enter the hinterland,” he added.

Budgam operation continues, elite marine commandos called in:

The army has pressed into service elite Marine Commandos in the operation against militants that is going on in Kawoosa area of Budgam district in central Kashmir since Monday afternoon.

“The operation is underway and intense searches are being carried out in Kawoosa and adjoining areas,” a top army officer posted in central Kashmir told the Greater Kashmir.

He said that elite Marine Commandos were used to search for bodies in Nallah Sukhnag. “The river is adjacent to the orchard while the gunfight had taken place,” he said.

The gunfight between security forces and militants broke out in Kawoosa area on Monday afternoon after the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force cordoned off the village.

“We had inputs of presence of two to three militants in village orchards,” police had said. Police said that as the cordon was being laid, hiding militants fired upon the joint party. “The fire was retaliated,” police said, adding that searches were started.

